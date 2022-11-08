Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $395.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.49. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $215.27 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

