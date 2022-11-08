Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

