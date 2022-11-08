Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.44.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

