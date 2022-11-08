Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Position Raised by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

