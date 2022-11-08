Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,563,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

