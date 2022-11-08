Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $277.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.78.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

