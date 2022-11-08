Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,123.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,087,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $317.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.54.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

