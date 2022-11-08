TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Lowered to $201.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $201.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s current price.

BLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.25.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $148.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.93 and its 200 day moving average is $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.51. TopBuild has a one year low of $141.28 and a one year high of $284.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 13.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.