Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 2,905 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $274.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.73 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

