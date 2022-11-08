Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGA. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.20.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $142.78 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $148.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

