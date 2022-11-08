Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $784,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AON by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AON by 102.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,392,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AON by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in AON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,593,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,755,000 after buying an additional 82,563 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $287.10 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. AON’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

