Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Albemarle by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.26.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $286.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.61. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $308.24.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 20.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

