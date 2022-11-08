Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,191 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.10.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $235.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.56. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

