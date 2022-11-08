Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $236.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.59 and its 200 day moving average is $308.41. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Zebra Technologies

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.