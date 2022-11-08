The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $3,817,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 18,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $221.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.47.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

