The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $164.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.11. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

