Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $738,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,268,000 after buying an additional 127,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,753,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,337,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,752,000 after acquiring an additional 58,167 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.75. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

