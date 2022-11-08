Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 37,625 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

BSX opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 99.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,149 shares of company stock worth $6,121,642. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.