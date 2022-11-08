Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra Announces Dividend

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

