Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

