Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,607 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1,097.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Graco by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

