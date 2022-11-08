Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,137 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Barings LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $215.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.63 and its 200 day moving average is $197.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.