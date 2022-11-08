Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $170.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

