Keybank National Association OH Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Albemarle by 101.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALB opened at $286.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $308.24.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ALB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.26.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

