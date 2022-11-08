Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after acquiring an additional 310,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after buying an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,343,440,000 after buying an additional 292,766 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,195,392,000 after buying an additional 297,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,516,000 after acquiring an additional 471,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

