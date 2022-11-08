Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $720.88 million, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $108.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 703,460 shares in the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% in the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

