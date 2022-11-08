Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Articles

