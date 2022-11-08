Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 752 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2,685.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Markel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Markel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its position in Markel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,234.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,163.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,252.90.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

