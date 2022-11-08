Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $323,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.0 %

First Horizon stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

