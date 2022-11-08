10,842 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 2,002.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $363.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. China Renaissance lowered their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.06.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

