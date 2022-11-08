Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after buying an additional 77,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after buying an additional 65,071 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $284.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $287.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. UBS Group increased their target price on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.32.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

