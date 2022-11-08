Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,823 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,530 shares of company stock valued at $154,983. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

