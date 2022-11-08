Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

TT opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.44.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.