State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 522 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $24,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $212.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.48. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

