JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 123,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 52,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 18,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $170.92. The stock has a market cap of $385.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.