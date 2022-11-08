State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.48 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $20,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,316 shares of company stock valued at $73,570,736. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH opened at $330.88 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of analysts have commented on MOH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.