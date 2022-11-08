Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DFS opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $130.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.79.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.77.

About Discover Financial Services



Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

