Ascent Group LLC Purchases Shares of 554 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO stock opened at $436.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.75.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

