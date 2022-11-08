Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,381 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8 %

NFLX stock opened at $258.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.