Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,265 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $40,663,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 476,457 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after acquiring an additional 429,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after acquiring an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $13,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $75.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,044 shares of company stock worth $846,045. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.15.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

