Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,453 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $260.32 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Raymond James dropped their target price on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

