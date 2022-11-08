Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 586.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $274.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.73 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

