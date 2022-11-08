Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Moderna by 12.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 402,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.7% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.5% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $6,891,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,424,176.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 623,048 shares of company stock valued at $86,920,902. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 3.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA stock opened at $164.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.74.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.27.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

