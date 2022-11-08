Credit Agricole S A Buys Shares of 161 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043,859 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after acquiring an additional 454,724 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,632,000 after acquiring an additional 439,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.59 and a 200-day moving average of $189.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

