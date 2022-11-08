Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Reduced by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,351 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 173,435 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.5 %

Starbucks Increases Dividend

SBUX stock opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

