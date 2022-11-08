Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Altria Group by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 75,840 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.



