EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Reduced by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,391,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $881,254,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG opened at $145.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.04. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.