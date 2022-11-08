Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 3,232 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $328.42 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

