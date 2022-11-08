Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after buying an additional 142,711 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,820,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 132,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after buying an additional 98,156 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $229.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

