Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 8,440 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 324,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 90,599 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 36,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,970,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

